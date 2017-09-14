Mimi Mitrovic joined the Newsline 9 team in August of 2017.

Mimi was born in Subury, Ontario, Canada, and later moved to Detroit, Mich. In 2001 Mimi and her family packed up and moved to the Badger state where she spent the majority of her life living in Racine, Wisconsin. She comes from a cultural family and speaks fluent Serbian.

She received her bachelors of science in Communications with an emphasis on Media studies, at the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point. During her time at UWSP, Mimi was involved with the student run television, SPTV. She started off as a anchor/reporter. During her Junior year, she was a news producer, and later was promoted General Manager for her senior year. She completed an internship with WHBY News Talk radio in Appleton, Wisconsin, and was previously a WAOW Quintern for two summers in a row.

Mimi is excited to learn the ins and outs of central Wisconsin, and can't wait to explore the different cultures here.

Contact Mimi: Email | Twitter | Facebook