One person is hurt after a motorcycle crashed into two separate vehicles Thursday afternoon.

It happened on County Highway P in the Town of Pelican at 3:41 p.m.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office said the motorcycle was traveling eastbound when it entered the westbound lane and struck a vehicle. The motorcycle then hit another vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.