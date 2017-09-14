DNR urges hunters to test deer for chronic wasting disease

As deer hunters anxiously wait for bow season to begin Saturday, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is putting out a new warning for them before hitting the woods.

In a press release Thursday, the DNR is recommending that hunters test all adult deer for chronic wasting disease before consuming the meat.

"As a leading agency on and having national expertise on CWD response and monitoring white-tailed deer in Wisconsin, DNR wildlife management staff provide testing not only as a service to deer hunters, but as a critically important part of efforts to monitor the distribution and prevalence of the disease," said Tami Ryan, DNR wildlife health section chief in the release. ""The department will continue to have targeted areas where surveillance and sampling is increased and are working closely with select taxidermists throughout the hunting season."

A recent study out of Canada shows monkeys given contaminated deer meat contracted the fatal brain disease.

"We definitely need to test at a higher rate," said DNR wildlife biologist Janet Brehm. "So, having hunters submit samples only helps to help answer those questions [sic]."

The DNR has set up self-help stations across the state for hunters to bring the head of their deer and send it away for testing.

"You can still process it, go through that and throw it in your freezer and wait for that result to come in," Brehm said.

Brehm said for those hunters looking to mount a deer, taxidermists are available for assistance in testing.

The DNR posted testing sites on their website. That link lives here.