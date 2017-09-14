1 soldier dead, 7 hurt in Fort Bragg training incident

One soldier is dead and seven more were injured in a demolitions training mishap at a Fort Bragg, North Carolina, firing range.

The injuries were caused by an explosion, according to ABC station WTVD. The injured soldiers were transported by air and ground to various area hospitals for treatment.

The cause of death for 32-year-old Staff Sgt. Alexander P. Dalida of Dunstable, Massachusetts is under investigation, Fort Bragg officials said in a press release. Dunstable was enrolled in the Special Forces Qualification Course at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, the release stated.

"Our primary focus right now is to care for his loved ones. We will honor Staff Sgt. Dalida and help his family in their time of need," said Col. Michael Kornburger, stationed in Fort Bragg.

Dunstable enlisted in the U.S. Army in September 2006, the release stated. He was the recipient of multiple awards and decorations, including the Air Medal and Army Achievement Medal.

The incident came a day after a U.S. soldier was killed at Fort Hood, Texas, while conducting a medical evacuation hoist training in an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter.

Also on Wednesday, a Marine Corps amphibious assault vehicle caught on fire during training at Camp Pendleton, California, injuring 15 Marines.