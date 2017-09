Cats and yoga came together Thursday for a "purr-fect" workout in Wausau.

For the first time, 5 Koshas Yoga & Wellness partnered with the Humane Society of Marathon County for Cat Yoga. An event to raise awareness and money for the animals in the shelter.

During the 45 minute session cats that are up for adoption were able to roam free, while participants struck poses.

The first class held at the humane society was sold out. Organizers are planning to hold three other Cat Yoga sessions in the coming months.

