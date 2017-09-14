Confederate flag items continue to pop up at Langlade Co. school

Confederate flag items continue to pop up at the Elcho School District in rural Langlade County. A Confederate flag was put on the pole beneath the American flag at the school.

This comes just several days after high school student Samantha Denamur reported a student wearing a confederate flag sweater to the principal. She said it made her feel uncomfortable. Since then, she said she's been bullied and harassed.

"I'm scared," said Denamur. "It started before school when people were posting that I was stirring the pot and making it a political thing."

Denamur said she went to her principal after she was being harassed at school.

"The principal handled it really well," said Denamur. "The students after the first hour stopped directly harassing me."

She also said the bullying and harassment didn't stop outside of school.

"Multiple, I'd say about a dozen trucks would drive around and taunt us with the confederate flag hanging from the back of the truck," said Denamur. "It's extremely hard."

Thursday morning when Denamur got to school she said she saw the Confederate flag on the pole.

"I got into Elcho and I noticed there was a confederate flag flying on our school flag pole, so I turned around and went to my aunts house and then we just discussed it and then I decided not to go to school," said Denamur.

The school district attorney told Newsline 9 that the flag was hung overnight by 'vandals' and was taken down and reported to the police. He said no decision has been made on the student who wore the sweater to school.

Denamur said she never thought speaking out would escalate to harassment.

"Even your closest friends turn against you," said Denamur. "I want them to try to learn to be kind and hope no one else has to take the hate I'm receiving."

Denamur said other students brought Confederate flag items to school after she spoke out against it.

"I don't want to go to school at Elcho anymore, but I'm going to stay there because this is a fight that I'm not going to let go of," said Denamur.

The Langlade County Sheriff's Department is looking into the flag on the school's pole.