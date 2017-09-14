Thursday Sports Report: SPASH volleyball tops Wausau East to imp - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: SPASH volleyball tops Wausau East to improve to 3-0 in WVC

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Connect

Here are Thursday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Volleyball
D.C. Everest 3, Wisconsin Rapids 0
Gilman 3, Owen-Withee
Merrill 3, Marshfield 0
Nekoosa 3, Mauston 0
Port Edwards 3, Wild Rose 0
Rib Lake 3, Edgar 0
Rosholt 3, Almond-Bancroft 0
SPASH 3, Wausau East 0
Wausau West 3, Mosinee 0
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3, Iola-Scandinavia 0

Boys Soccer
Columbus Catholic 6, Tri-County 0
D.C. Everest 2, SPASH 1
Lakeland 5, Antigo 1
Mosinee 2, Northland Pines 1
Phelps 3, Three Lakes 3
Wausau East 6, Marshfield 0

Wisconsin Rapids 9. Merrill 0

Girls Swimming
SPASH 96, Wisconsin Rapids 66
Wausau East 119, Wausau West 51

Girls Tennis
Rhinelander 7, Lakeland 0
SPASH 7, Merrill 0
Wausau East 6, Wausau West 1

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.