Newsline 9 "Power 9": Week 5

Edgar once again holds down the top spot, and our "Game of the Week" will feature a showdown between two ranked teams as Colby vaults into the Power 9 for the first time in its four year history.More >>
Edgar once again holds down the top spot, and our "Game of the Week" will feature a showdown between two ranked teams as Colby vaults into the Power 9 for the first time in its four year history.More >>
Meet Jack Kiiskila. A senior striker and the undisputed leader of Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer.More >>
Meet Jack Kiiskila. A senior striker and the undisputed leader of Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer.More >>
After a tough loss to Stanley-Boyd, the top-ranked team in Division 5, Spencer/Columbus bounced back Friday with a 62-6 win over Cloverbelt rival Neillsville/Granton.More >>
After a tough loss to Stanley-Boyd, the top-ranked team in Division 5, Spencer/Columbus bounced back Friday with a 62-6 win over Cloverbelt rival Neillsville/Granton.More >>
Here are Thursday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Here are Thursday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Former QB turned running back Daniel Mitch has totaled 334 yards on the ground for the Cardinals and he's not done yet.More >>
Former QB turned running back Daniel Mitch has totaled 334 yards on the ground for the Cardinals and he's not done yet.More >>
Scores, results and highlights from Tuesday's local sports action - including Newman Catholic's 3-0 sweep of Auburndale.More >>
Scores, results and highlights from Tuesday's local sports action - including Newman Catholic's 3-0 sweep of Auburndale.More >>
For the fourth straight week, Edgar holds onto the top spot in our Newsline 9 "Power 9" rankings, while Spencer/Columbus drops a few spots after its loss to Stanley-Boyd.More >>
For the fourth straight week, Edgar holds onto the top spot in our Newsline 9 "Power 9" rankings, while Spencer/Columbus drops a few spots after its loss to Stanley-Boyd.More >>
For the high school athlete, the trip to State is special. But for our athlete of the week, it's extraordinarily special. ...More >>
For the high school athlete, the trip to State is special. But for our athlete of the week, it's extraordinarily special. ...More >>
Edgar once again holds down the top spot, and our "Game of the Week" will feature a showdown between two ranked teams as Colby vaults into the Power 9 for the first time in its four year history.More >>
Edgar once again holds down the top spot, and our "Game of the Week" will feature a showdown between two ranked teams as Colby vaults into the Power 9 for the first time in its four year history.More >>
After seeing a career-high in touches, Ty Montgomery passed his first test in his first season opener as a full-timer in the backfield.More >>
After seeing a career-high in touches, Ty Montgomery passed his first test in his first season opener as a full-timer in the backfield.More >>
Eric Thames hit his team-high 30th homer, Chase Anderson pitched effectively on three days' rest and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-2 on Wednesday night.More >>
Eric Thames hit his team-high 30th homer, Chase Anderson pitched effectively on three days' rest and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-2 on Wednesday night.More >>
Tickets go on sale Thursday morning for the Milwaukee Brewers' unexpected series at Miller Park with the Miami Marlins this weekend.More >>
Tickets go on sale Thursday morning for the Milwaukee Brewers' unexpected series at Miller Park with the Miami Marlins this weekend.More >>
Meet Jack Kiiskila. A senior striker and the undisputed leader of Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer.More >>
Meet Jack Kiiskila. A senior striker and the undisputed leader of Wisconsin Rapids boys soccer.More >>
The Cleveland Indians won their 21st straight game on Wednesday, 5-3 over the Detroit Tigers, to set a AL winning-streak record and join only two other teams in the past 101 years to win that many consecutive games.More >>
The Cleveland Indians won their 21st straight game on Wednesday, 5-3 over the Detroit Tigers, to set a AL winning-streak record and join only two other teams in the past 101 years to win that many consecutive games.More >>
Despite it being his day off, that didn't keep Packers starting running back Ty Montgomery from making his mark in the community.More >>
Despite it being his day off, that didn't keep Packers starting running back Ty Montgomery from making his mark in the community.More >>
Eric Thames hit his 29th home run, Domingo Santana went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Tuesday night.More >>
Eric Thames hit his 29th home run, Domingo Santana went 3 for 4 with two RBIs and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 on Tuesday night.More >>