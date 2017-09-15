Newsline 9 "Power 9": Week 5 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Newsline 9 "Power 9": Week 5

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Edgar holds down the top spot in our Newsline 9 "Power 9" poll for the fifth straight week.

Iola-Scandinavia sees the biggest drop, down two spots from No. 3 to No. 5. The T-Birds were blown out at home by Bonduel last week, but that likely says more about the Bears than it does about I-S. Bonduel sees another marquee matchup this week as it hosts No. 2 Amherst.

Spencer/Columbus is back in the top three, ahead of a key Cloverbelt showdown with No. 9 Colby this week. The Hornets are 4-0 for the first time since 2013. They've outscored opponents 159-7 so far this season, more than good enough to vault them into the Power 9 for the first time in its four-year history.

Wisconsin Rapids is the only team to drop out of the poll. The Red Raiders suffered a surprising 44-0 loss at the hands of Neenah last week.

1) Edgar (1)

2) Amherst (2)

3) Spencer/Columbus (4)

4) Stratford (5)

5) Iola-Scandinavia (3)

6) Newman Catholic (6)

7) Wild Rose (7)

8) Marathon (9)

9) Colby (NR)

