Sports Express AM: Spencer/Columbus

SPENCER, Wis. (WAOW) -

Week five of Sports Express A.M. kicked off at Spencer High School. 

The Rockets filled the bleachers and were full of school spirit all morning long. 

A new leadership team, the band, the football team and many students joined in on the fun.

Newsline 9 will be in Spencer Friday night when Spencer/Columbus takes on the Colby Hornets at 7:00 p.m. Tune in to Newsline 9 starting at 5 p.m. for more on our Game of the Week!

Sports Express A.M. will be in Mosinee for week six on Sept. 22.

