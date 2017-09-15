Sports Express AM: Spencer/Columbus

Week five of Sports Express A.M. kicked off at Spencer High School.
The Rockets filled the bleachers and were full of school spirit all morning long.
A new leadership team, the band, the football team and many students joined in on the fun.
Newsline 9 will be in Spencer Friday night when Spencer/Columbus takes on the Colby Hornets at 7:00 p.m. Tune in to Newsline 9 starting at 5 p.m. for more on our Game of the Week!
Sports Express A.M. will be in Mosinee for week six on Sept. 22.
