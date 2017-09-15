School requires photo of girls' dress before being OK'd for homecoming ticket

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) -
Homecoming season is here and at Pewaukee High School students must get their dresses approved -- by picture -- before they can go to the dance.
Students planning to wear a dress must submit a picture of themselves in the dress to a female counselor before they can buy tickets to any school dance.
School officials say the proactive measure helps to enforce dress code expectations and avoid situations where students might be sent home from the dance because of their outfits.
The student handbook states that skirts must be an appropriate length, necklines can't be too revealing and midriffs can't be shown.
The policy was put in place in January of 2015 for all school dances.
The full statement from the school:
In an effort to ensure our students have a positive experience at school dances a procedure was put in place starting in January of 2015, requiring administrative approval of dresses prior to the purchase of tickets for dances. The process involves all dress wearing students to submit a photo of them wearing their planned attire to a female counselor prior to purchasing tickets. This proactive measure has been put in place to enforce existing dress code expectations and avoid a situation in which a student attends a dance and must be sent home due to non-compliance with the dress code. Under this procedure our students may attend school events confident they are in compliance with the rules. This procedure has been positively received by the vast majority of parents and students.
Message to Parents & Students:
We hope you are having a fantastic start to the 2017-18 school year! While still a few weeks away, we are connecting with you today about Homecoming 2017. Pewaukee High School Homecoming Week is a time meant to bring us closer together as a school community and will be celebrated October 2-7. Details of Homecoming events will be shared soon; however, we wanted to send an early communication regarding the Homecoming dance.
As we have in year's past, we are once again asking students to be mindful of the school dress code when selecting outfits for the Homecoming Dance. The Student Handbook (pg.17-18) found on the PHS website outlines all dress expectations including the following:
? Shorts and skirts must be of an appropriate length. Shorts or skirts must extend below the mid-thigh. This means that when standing with your arms straight down, the bottom of the garment must extend below your fingertips.
? If your shirt or blouse has a low cut neckline and/or is too revealing it should not be worn.
? Short shirts and blouses that do not cover the midriff (stomach). If your top exposes any part of your midriff when you stand straight, sit, bend or kneel, do not wear it to school. A rule of thumb is that if the top cannot be tucked in it is not acceptable to wear at school. Two piece dresses that reveal any midriff will not be approved.
We recognize this additional step will require extra planning and preparation which is why we are sending this communication now. Our goal is to avoid having to turn away anyone at the dance whose dress does not meet our standard. In order to avoid placing any staff member or student in the difficult position of having to turn away or be turned away at the dance, we are requiring all dress-wearing students or non-PHS guests to provide a picture of themselves, in their Homecoming attire, to Mrs. prior to purchasing a ticket to the dance. Once approved, students will be allowed to purchase a ticket to the Homecoming dance.
Respectfully,
PHS Administration