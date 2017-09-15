School requires photo of girls' dress before being OK'd for homecoming ticket

Homecoming season is here and at Pewaukee High School students must get their dresses approved -- by picture -- before they can go to the dance.

Students planning to wear a dress must submit a picture of themselves in the dress to a female counselor before they can buy tickets to any school dance.

School officials say the proactive measure helps to enforce dress code expectations and avoid situations where students might be sent home from the dance because of their outfits.

The student handbook states that skirts must be an appropriate length, necklines can't be too revealing and midriffs can't be shown.

The policy was put in place in January of 2015 for all school dances.

The full statement from the school:

In an effort to ensure our students have a positive experience at school dances a procedure was put in place starting in January of 2015, requiring administrative approval of dresses prior to the purchase of tickets for dances. The process involves all dress wearing students to submit a photo of them wearing their planned attire to a female counselor prior to purchasing tickets. This proactive measure has been put in place to enforce existing dress code expectations and avoid a situation in which a student attends a dance and must be sent home due to non-compliance with the dress code. Under this procedure our students may attend school events confident they are in compliance with the rules. This procedure has been positively received by the vast majority of parents and students.

