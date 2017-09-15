Closing arguments, jury deliberations scheduled Friday in Slender Man trial

A Waukesha County jury will begin deliberations on Friday morning to decide whether Anissa Weier was mentally ill when she and Morgan Geyser stabbed a classmate, Payton Leutner, 19 times on Memorial Day 2014 in order to win the favor of the fictional character Slender Man.

For nearly a week now, 16 jurors have been learning a lot about a character most likely never heard of until this case -- Slender Man.

'Madness of two' syndrome may be possible defense theory in Slender Man case

Slender Man stabbing victim thriving, family says

Slender Man case: Parents of attacker open up about documentary

Weier, 15, has already admitted to taking part in the crime with Morgan Geyser, but the jury has to decide if Weier was so mentally ill she should be sentenced to a mental institution, instead of prison.

"Try to understand the person's mind or their mental state at the time of the alleged crime,' Psychologist Dr. Gregory Van Rybroek said.

Van Rybroek examined Weier last year. He's convinced she legitimately believed that she and her family were in danger from Slender Man.

"At the moment of this terrible tragic event, that she was confused and convinced that something real was going on with this very strange character called Slender Man," he said.

Van Rybroek said that shared delusional disorder left her unable to control her actions.

"She knew it was wrong. She knew the difference between right and wrong, but even so she could not stop herself at the moment it mattered most," he said.

Prosecutors decided against calling any witnesses of their own. They're not taking issue with Weier having some mental illness, but say she was much more motivated by her fear of losing Geyser as a friend if she didn't go along with the plot.

For the first time, a detective Wednesday shared the victim's account of what happened the day two Waukesha girls stabbed their friend nearly to death.

Both Weier and Geyser were charged with being a party to attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Weier struck a deal with prosecutors in August in which she pleaded guilty to being a party to attempted second-degree intentional homicide, essentially acknowledging she committed all the elements of the offense. But she also pleaded not guilty due to mental illness of defect, setting up the trial on her mental status.

Judge Michael Bohren told jurors they must decide whether Weier had a mental illness at the time of the crime and if so, whether she lacked the capacity to understand her wrongful conduct.

Psychologists testified at a previous court hearing that Weier suffered from persistent depression and a delusional disorder linked to schizotypy, a diminished ability to separate reality from fantasy.

At least 10 of the 12 jurors must agree on a verdict.

Geyser has pleaded not guilty to being a party to first-degree attempted homicide. Her trial is set to begin Oct. 9.