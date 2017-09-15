Champagne on ice: London Fashion Week off and running



LONDON (AP) -- London is stepping into its role as style capital with the opening of Fashion Week.

The extravaganza will feature five days of catwalk shows -- over 80 in all -- and presentations along with dozens of parties.

The roster will include established star performers like Burberry, Emporio Armani and Versus by Versace along with upcoming talents fresh from London's design academies -- and from the streets.

Caroline Rush, chief of the British Fashion Council, said Friday the British fashion industry has gone from "strength to strength" in the last decade and now generates roughly 28 billion pounds ($38 billion) to the British economy. She said 880,000 people are employed in the fashion field.

She says "London is the most diverse, multicultural and open city in the world and we fiercely want to protect that reputation."