(CNN)-- Bette Midler proved the show must go on for her Thursday night after an incident on stage in New York.

The Tony Award winner took a tumble onstage during a performance of Broadway revival of "Hello, Dolly!"

It happened just before intermission.

It appears the actress fell due to a set malfunction.

The curtain dropped and the show was delayed for a short time.

After the show, Midler tweeted explaining the fall.

"You may hear I was in a little accident on stage tonight; two set pieces collided, I had to make a run for it, and i fell. But I'm fine," Midler wrote.