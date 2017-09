GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery is looking to build on a good season-opening effort against the Seattle Seahawks.

Montgomery ran for 54 yards and score on 19 carries against Seattle's tough defense, with many of those yards amassed after contact in the second half.

Montgomery also caught four passes for 39 yards.

The former receiver spent the offseason preparing as a running back. The Packers will need Montgomery when they hit the road to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.