Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Assault in Town of Norrie

TOWN OF NORRIE (WAOW) - Marathon County Crime Stoppers is searching for a person who assaulted a woman after breaking into her car and stealing her purse, which contained prescription medications, among other personal items.

It happened early Monday morning in the Town of Norrie.

Investigators say the woman woke up to the sound of someone breaking into her car on the 4300 block of Hilltop Road.

She confronted the person, who then attacked her, causing minor injuries.

The attacker broke a window on the woman's car before ripping off her purse.

Police say the victim is unsure whether her attacker was a man or a woman.

If you have information about who may have committed this theft or have information on any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.