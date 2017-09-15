Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Assault in Town of Norrie - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Assault in Town of Norrie

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography

TOWN OF NORRIE (WAOW) - Marathon County Crime Stoppers is searching for a person who assaulted a woman after breaking into her car and stealing her purse, which contained prescription medications, among other personal items.

It happened early Monday morning in the Town of Norrie.

Investigators say the woman woke up to the sound of someone breaking into her car on the 4300 block of Hilltop Road.

She confronted the person, who then attacked her, causing minor injuries.

The attacker broke a window on the woman's car before ripping off her purse.

Police say the victim is unsure whether her attacker was a man or a woman.

If you have information about who may have committed this theft or have information on any other crimes, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers.  

  • Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)
  • Type: Submit a tip on-line at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org
  • Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.