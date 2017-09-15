Merrill man charged with killing father pleads not guilty

MERRILL (WAOW) - A 21-year-old son accused of fatally stabbing his father in Merrill and hiding his corpse more than a year ago has pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Tyler Monroe is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and six other felonies, including stealing a vehicle, possessing firearms as a felon and bail jumping. He appeared in Lincoln County court Friday.

Monroe's father, 55-year-old Kevin Monroe, was found dead in his apartment Jan. 12, 2016. An autopsy determined he was stabbed 26 times, the complaint said.

Prosecutors say the father was killed between Jan. 3 and Jan. 12. His divorced wife found him on a bedroom floor, with a window open and a fan blowing air, the complaint said.

A neighbor who lived in the apartment below Kevin Monroe for two years told investigators the father "had it" with his son but let him stay with him because he had no place to go, the complaint said. The woman said she had heard them arguing in the past and "it sounded physical."

The woman told police that she had been in Monroe's home Jan. 11, 2016, and saw a towel rolled up against the bottom his bedroom door, the complaint said.

Tyler Monroe "came out of nowhere," grabbed her from behind, held a gun to her head and "said something long the lines of 'if you tell anyone what you saw, you and our family will be next,'" the complaint said.

In September 2014, Monroe was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and was placed on probation for two years, a sentence that included 180 days in jail, court records said.