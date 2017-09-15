Lily woman accused of ramming police car jailed on $50,000 bond

MERRILL (WAOW) - A judge ordered a 31-year-old Lily woman jailed on $50,000 cash bond in an early-morning police chase that ended with her disabled vehicle ramming a sheriff's deputy's car, according to online Lincoln County court records.

Rachel Hastings is charged with three felonies - second-degree recklessly endangering safety, eluding a police officer and possession of methamphetamine - in Wednesday's chase near Merrill.

Hasting made her first court appearance Thursday. She was charged as a repeat criminal, meaning punishments will be more severe if she is convicted.

According to investigators, a deputy tried to stop Hastings' vehicle on state Highway 64 just before 2 a.m. after spotting it with a "branch hanging from it," a broken driver's side mirror and traveling erratically, the criminal complaint said.

When Hasting wouldn't stop, spike strips were used to flatten the vehicle's tires but she continued to drive through Merrill and into the Lake Pesobic area before she "rammed" the squad car with a deputy in it, the complaint said.

Hastings continued to "engage the accelerator and spin the tires'' even though the vehicle would not move, the complaint said.

When she was "forcefully removed" from the vehicle, a deputy detected a "strong odor of intoxicants" and she had "glossy eyes," the complaint said.

Investigators found methamphetamine crystals and a smoking pipe in the car, police reported.

Since 2003, Hastings has been convicted of felonies and misdemeanors in Shawano, Forest, Langlade and Washington counties, the complaint said.