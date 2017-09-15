Vikings' Sam Bradford expected to play despite ailing knee - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Vikings' Sam Bradford expected to play despite ailing knee

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford is expected to play at Pittsburgh despite a knee injury that limited him all week in practice.

Coach Mike Zimmer said Friday he anticipates that Bradford will play Sunday. Bradford was listed as questionable on the injury report.

Bradford was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance Monday in the opener against New Orleans. He showed no signs of trouble during the game.

ESPN reported that Bradford felt pain and swelling in his left knee that has twice been surgically repaired. The network says he had an MRI test Tuesday that revealed no specific damage. Zimmer declined to confirm the MRI.

Two defensive starters were also listed as questionable: cornerback Xavier Rhodes (hip) and linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring).

