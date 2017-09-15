2 motorcyclists injured after collision in Oneida County - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

2 motorcyclists injured after collision in Oneida County

Posted:
By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
Connect

ONEIDA COUNTY (WAOW) -- Two motorcyclists were injured after colliding with each other in the Town of Cassian on Friday around 11 a.m., according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

The motorcycles were slowing to turn into a driveway when they collided, authorities said.

Both drivers were transported - one by helicopter and one by ambulance - from the scene.

No other details were immediately released.

