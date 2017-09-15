One person dead, two injured after Lincoln Co. crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

One person dead, two injured after Lincoln Co. crash

MERRILL (WAOW) -

One person is dead and two people were sent to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Lincoln County, according to the sheriff's department. 

The crash happened on Joe Snow Rd and County Highway Q just south of Merrill Friday afternoon. Officials say one of the people injured is 12.

No word on what caused the crash. 

Can't Find Something?

