International Ginseng Festival kicks off in Wausau

After two years of preparations, the International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival kicked off Friday at Wausau's 400 block.

Coffee vendors, breweries and farmers were downtown showing off their goods that all include one particular ingredient,ginseng.

Vice President of Operations for Hsu's Ginseng Enterprise Will Hsu said Wisconsin is home to over 100 ginseng farms.

"Ginseng has been a part of Central Wisconsin and our community for over 100 years," said Hsu. "It has given a lot back to the community."

Vendors like Anne Buntrock, operations manager of Heil Ginseng said she's excited that the festival finally has happened so people can learn how big of an impact the crop has on North Central Wisconsin. "I'm just excited to celebrate all of the producers of Wisconsin," said Buntrock.

Owner of Condor Coffee Beto Araya said he's recently started adding Ginseng to his coffee products, and he's pleased with the results.

"It has many benefits to someone's health," said Araya as he pours a cold brew with ginseng.

Michael Chang, a professional tennis player explains how he used the crop while playing.

"It actually played a very important roll when I played in the the French Open," said Chang. "I have been using it throughout my career and had great benefits from it."

The festival will continue throughout the weekend. It ends on Sunday.