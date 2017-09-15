Milwaukee's Ex-Sheriff Clarke told to revise thesis or risk degree loss

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke has been told to revise his master's thesis or the Naval Postgraduate School will begin the process of rescinding his degree.

Clarke was accused of plagiarism in May after CNN reported that he failed to properly attribute sources at least 47 times in his 2013 thesis. Clarke denied committing plagiarism.

But a July letter published Friday by CNN shows the school found a violation and gave him 100 days to make revisions. The letter from Cmdr. Paul Rasmussen, dean of students, says the violation was "not a result of any intentional deception."

A message sent to Clarke's office wasn't immediately returned to The Associated Press. It's not clear if he's made revisions.

Naval Postgraduate School spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Clint Phillips says the school has no further comment.