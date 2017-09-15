UW-Stevens Point hosts Federal Duck Stamp contest

For the first time the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hosted its annual Federal Duck Stamp contest in Stevens Point.

Artist from all over the country came to showcase their duck drawings to be judged.

The tradition of judging duck stamps dates back to 1938. The winner's artwork will be the next design for the federal duck license stamp.

Jim Hutman, a five time contest winner said the process of creating something, and then having it judged is overwhelming, but the outcome is worth it all.

"I'm just glad to be here to look at all the art and enjoy it," said Hutman.

It took about seven years to have the contest at UW-Stevens Point, according to the Dean of College of Natural Resources Christine Thomas.

"We think this is the perfect place for it," said Thomas excitedly.



The event continues to Saturday.