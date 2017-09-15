The Latest: Wisconsin budget poised to pass 11-weeks late

La Crosse Police release video of a fight that led to the stabbing of a man in downtown La Crosse early Thursday morning.More >>
La Crosse Police release video of a fight that led to the stabbing of a man in downtown La Crosse early Thursday morning.More >>
Confederate flag items continue to pop up at the Elcho School District in rural Langlade County.More >>
Confederate flag items continue to pop up at the Elcho School District in rural Langlade County.More >>
Week five of Sports Express A.M. kicked off at Spencer High School.More >>
Week five of Sports Express A.M. kicked off at Spencer High School.More >>
The president got what you might call a grassroots display of support at the White House, welcoming an 11-year-old Virginia boy who offered to help cut the lawn.More >>
The president got what you might call a grassroots display of support at the White House, welcoming an 11-year-old Virginia boy who offered to help cut the lawn.More >>