Wisconsin Senate passes state budget

MADISON, Wis (AP) -- The Wisconsin Senate has passed the state budget 11 weeks after it was due, sending the $76 billion spending plan to Gov. Scott Walker for his signature.

The Senate voted 19-14 to pass the budget Friday after reaching a last-minute deal with reluctant Republicans.

All Republicans except Sen. David Craig, of the Town of Vernon, voted in favor while all Democrats were against.

Walker reached a deal with three other holdout Republicans to win their support for the deal. Sen. Chris Kapenga says Walker promised to address their concerns with his vetoes of the spending plan, which could come as soon as next week.

The Wisconsin budget is poised to pass the Legislature 11 weeks late.

Senate Republicans have 19 votes in favor of the $76 billion plan. That is two more than needed.

The Senate plans to vote on passing the budget Friday night, which would send it to Gov. Scott Walker for his signature.

Sen. Chris Kapenga says Walker agreed on Friday to making a series of vetoes to appease three Republican senators who earlier were going to vote against the budget. Kapenga says details about what Walker will veto will be released after the budget passes.

But he says they will focus on a list of nine demands he and Sens. Duey Stroebel and Steve Nass issued Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Senate's debate of the state budget is heading into the early evening, with no changes yet to the $76 billion spending plan.

Three Republicans who had vowed to vote against it Friday and prevent it from passing were working with Gov. Scott Walker's office on an agreement to secure their votes. Walker has broad veto powers, but neither he nor the lawmakers were saying what the terms of the agreement is.

Republican Sen. Luther Olsen says the budget will not be amended before it passes the Senate. That means once it does pass, it will go to Walker for his signature. If changes are made, the Assembly would have to pass it again.

Democrats are offering more than a dozen amendments, none of which have been adopted.