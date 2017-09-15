Residents react to Elcho Confederate flag controversy

After a student at Elcho High School wore a Confederate sweatshirt to school, a Confederate flag was flown on the flag pole, and other symbols were popping up around the small Langlade County town.

On Friday, residents spoke out about the controversy swirling around the small town.

"Some kid did something stupid, period. You know, it would be no different if he threw eggs at the school," said Elcho resident Ralph Eberle. "Somebody wants to complain about something and make some grief."

Connie Brayton works across the street from the school and said that the situation has been blown out of proportion.

"What's the difference if somebody wore a British flag to school, or a different country's flag. I mean, I don't get it," Brayton said. "I believe in freedom of speech. It's kind of crazy."

Tensions in the town rising, as people planning a peace protest fear retribution from counterprotesters.

The Langlade County Sheriff's Office said it has received reports of harassment since the issue broke this week.

Authorities said public safety is their top priority and are remaining neutral.

Officials from Elcho High School declined request for comment.