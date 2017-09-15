Officers, loved ones ask for help in finding missing Adams Co. man

The Adams County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing person.

Isaac V. Salinas was last seen the morning of Sept. 11 at his home in the Township of Preston.

Authorities said he was wearing a red and black pair of shoes and "maybe black shorts." The 33-year-old is Hispanic, 5'10" and about 220 pounds.

Friends and family said they are worried about Salinas. They said he missed a relative's birthday and won't answer phone calls or texts.

The sheriff's department is asking anyone who sees or hears from Salinas to contact their office at 608-339-3304.