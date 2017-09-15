Sports Express - Week 5: Spencer/Columbus soars over Colby in Game of the Week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -
Here are Friday's high school scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.
Abbotsford 19, Assumption 7
Alm.-Bancroft 56, Blair-Taylor 19
Altoona 35, Neillsville/Granton 0
Amherst 47, Bonduel 20
Antigo 48, Rhinelander 7
Ashland 16, Merrill 12
Athens 14, Greenwood 12
Auburndale 20, Tomahawk 13
Calumet (MI) 22, Houghton (MI) 6
DC Everest 30, Wausau West 27
Edgar 70, Chequamegon 0
Gilman 36, Thorp 8
Hurley 46, Northland Pines 32
Iola-Scandinavia 49, Manawa 0
Marathon 50, Rib Lake/Prentice 12
Marshfield 17, SPASH 14
Menominee, MI 55, Medford 7
Mosinee 50, Lakeland 34
Northern Elite 51, Suring 28
Loyal 46, Owen-Withee 20
Spencer/Columbus 57, Colby 14
St Croix Falls 2, Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore 0
Wild Rose 57, Rosholt 0
Wisconsin Rapids 62, Wausau East 7
