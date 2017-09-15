Sports Express - Week 5: Spencer/Columbus soars over Colby in Ga - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Sports Express - Week 5: Spencer/Columbus soars over Colby in Game of the Week

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Here are Friday's high school scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Abbotsford 19, Assumption 7

Alm.-Bancroft 56, Blair-Taylor 19

Altoona 35, Neillsville/Granton 0

Amherst 47, Bonduel 20

Antigo 48, Rhinelander 7

Ashland 16, Merrill 12

Athens 14, Greenwood 12

Auburndale 20, Tomahawk 13

Calumet (MI) 22, Houghton (MI) 6

DC Everest 30, Wausau West 27

Edgar 70, Chequamegon 0

Gilman 36, Thorp 8

Hurley 46, Northland Pines 32

Iola-Scandinavia 49, Manawa 0

Marathon 50, Rib Lake/Prentice 12

Marshfield 17, SPASH 14

Menominee, MI 55, Medford 7

Mosinee 50, Lakeland 34

Northern Elite 51, Suring 28

Loyal 46, Owen-Withee 20

Spencer/Columbus 57, Colby 14

St Croix Falls 2, Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore 0

Wild Rose 57, Rosholt 0

Wisconsin Rapids 62, Wausau East 7

RELATED:  All Access: Edgar's Sinz notches career win No. 400

RELATED:  Sports Express AM: Spencer/Columbus

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.