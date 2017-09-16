Wisconsin camp immerses kids in the environment

A northern Wisconsin camp has been immersing its campers in the environment in some unconventional ways.

Milwaukee Public Radio reports that Towering Pines Camp For Boys created an environmental immersion program in the 1970s called acclimatization.

Campers interact with the natural world in some unusual ways that allow them to have different sensory experiences.

One exercise involves experiencing the world like a raccoon, where campers have their thumbs taped together and are blindfolded. Another activity has campers don scuba diving gear to get a fish's view of life from underneath a flowering pad in the lake.

Jeff Jordan's father, John Jordan, founded the camp in 1945. Jeff Jordan has been running the camp for the last 30 years. His sisters and niece run the nearby Camp Woodland for Girls.