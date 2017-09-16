Mother convicted of trying to kill 2 children in 2015 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Mother convicted of trying to kill 2 children in 2015

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) -

A woman has been convicted of attempted homicide of her two young children after authorities said she tried to pipe vehicle exhaust into their car in a Pennsylvania bus station parking lot.

Jurors in Luzerne County deliberated for about three hours before convicting 34-year-old Melissa Ann Scholl of two counts of attempted homicide in a retrial.

Jurors in her first trial deliberated for seven hours in June but were unable to reach a verdict.

Prosecutors said she drove the 7-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl to a Wilkes-Barre (WILKS'-ba-ree) bus station parking lot in December 2015 and strung a hose from the exhaust pipe to a window. A passer-by pulled the hose from the exhaust and called police.

Defense attorney Larry Kansky called her actions a cry for help.

