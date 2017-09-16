Man convicted of attempted homicide in shooting of officer - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Man convicted of attempted homicide in shooting of officer

BEAVER, Pa. -

A man accused of having shot a Pennsylvania police officer nearly two years ago has been convicted of attempted homicide.

The Beaver County Times reports that Beaver County jurors deliberated for nearly nine hours before convicting 29-year-old Earl Hollins of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment and a firearms crime.

Another officer testified that he found the Harmony Township patrol car in a ditch in October 2015 and Officer Alan Loskoch "slumped over." Officials said his bulletproof vest saved his life.

Hollins' attorney said prosecutors had no physical evidence connecting his client to the shooting. Several family members testified that he was with them at the time.

Loskoch said the trial was "very emotional" and the verdict was "a good thing."
 

