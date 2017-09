The first annual International Ginseng Festival is in full swing throughout Wausau.

Local restaurants and other groups have added a bit of ginseng into current recipes for festival goers to try for the second day of the event.

The inaugural event has brought in people from all over the country and some as far as Asia - all to celebrate the herbal root.

"We've got a lot of people downtown right now, which is wonderful it's kind of the hub and then people venture out and go all over," said event organizer, Lisa Berry.

Organizers say the turn out has been incredible and they plan to continue the event in years to come.

Sometimes, ginseng can take five years to grow.