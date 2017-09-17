Saturday Sports Report: Newman Catholic football improves to 5-0 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Saturday Sports Report: Newman Catholic football improves to 5-0, soars past Oneida Nation 42-6

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Here are Saturday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Football
Newman Catholic 42 Oneida Nation 6

Girls Volleyball
Athens 2 Prairie School 0
Amherst 2 Athens 1
Milton 2 Athens 1
Athens 2 Beaver Dam 0
Athens 2 Campbellsport 0
Merrill 3 DC Everest 0
Stevens Point 3 DC Everest 2
Athens 2 Kewaunee 0
Athens 2 Royall 0
Merrill 3 Stevens Point 0

Girls Tennis

New Berlin Eisenhower 4 Stevens Point 3
Stevens Point 5 Kettle Moraine 2
Stevens Point 5 Tomah 2

