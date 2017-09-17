Marlins stop 6-game skid with 7-4 win against Brewers - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marlins stop 6-game skid with 7-4 win against Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Derek Dietrich hit a two-run homer, Adam Conley pitched into the sixth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 on Saturday night to stop a six-game slide.
   Conley (7-7) allowed three runs and five hits in 5 2/3 innings in the second game of a series relocated from Miami to Milwaukee because of the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. It was Conley's first win since Aug. 20 against the New York Mets, a span of four starts.
   Junichi Tazawa, Brian Ellington and Drew Steckenrider combined for 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief before Kyle Barraclough got into trouble in the ninth. Ryan Braun doubled in Domingo Santana, but Travis Shaw flied out to end the game.

