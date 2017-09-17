Disability backlog tops 1 million; thousands die on waitlist

Sunday, September 17 2017 4:23 PM EDT2017-09-17 20:23:36 GMT
Protesters smashed windows with trash cans and left dozens of businesses damaged in a second night of violence after the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.More >>
Sunday, September 17 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-09-17 20:03:14 GMT
The man overseeing Texas' Hurricane Harvey rebuilding efforts sees his job as "future-proofing" before the next disaster, but he will face the same political and bureaucratic challenges that have long stalled meaningful storm protection improvements.More >>
Sunday, September 17 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-09-17 20:03:03 GMT
Demonstrators are expected to reconvene near St. Louis Sunday afternoon for a third day of protests following the acquittal of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.More >>
Sunday, September 17 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-09-17 20:01:46 GMT
Population growth and development along U.S. coastlines are increasing faster than in inland areas, potentially putting more people and buildings in the path of future destruction from violent storms and rising sea levels.More >>
Sunday, September 17 2017 4:01 PM EDT2017-09-17 20:01:37 GMT
The mass of warm water known as "the blob" that heated up the North Pacific Ocean has dissipated, but scientists are still seeing the domino-effect it is having on Northwest salmon and steelhead.More >>
New details The Associated Press has learned about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms
More than 1 million Americans are waiting for a hearing to see whether they qualify for disability benefits from Social Security. Their average wait will be nearly two years, longer than some of them will live.
All of them have been denied benefits at least once -- in fact, most applications are initially rejected.
But in Social Security's disability program, the outcome of a case often depends on who decides it.
Most of those who complete the appeals process eventually win benefits.
They won't get rich: The average benefit is $1,037 a month, too small to lift a family of two out of poverty. For some, the benefits come too late.
Last year, Social Security's inspector general found there were 7,400 people on waitlists who were actually dead.
