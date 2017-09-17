Disability backlog tops 1 million; thousands die on waitlist

Millions of poor people live on the edge in Florida, and Hurricane Irma is making their lives even harder

New details The Associated Press has learned about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms

President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America

President Donald Trump has met with federal and state leaders in Florida as he surveys storm damage from Hurricane Irma

President Donald Trump says he's "fairly close" to a deal with congressional leaders to preserve protections for young immigrants living illegally in America and GOP leaders are 'on board'

An Army spokesman says eight soldiers have been injured during a training exercise on Fort Bragg

The New York Police Department has released bodycam footage of the first fatal police encounter captured on the devices since officers started wearing them this year

Six NASA-backed space psychology research subjects are set to emerge Sunday after eight months of isolation together in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii Volcano

Chelsea Manning is addressing a conference in Nantucket, her second public appearance since being released from a military prison in May.

Chelsea Manning: 'I believe I did the best I could'

The mass of warm water known as "the blob" that heated up the North Pacific Ocean has dissipated, but scientists are still seeing the domino-effect it is having on Northwest salmon and steelhead.

Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.

Population growth and development along U.S. coastlines are increasing faster than in inland areas, potentially putting more people and buildings in the path of future destruction from violent storms and rising sea levels.

Demonstrators are expected to reconvene near St. Louis Sunday afternoon for a third day of protests following the acquittal of a white former police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.

The man overseeing Texas' Hurricane Harvey rebuilding efforts sees his job as "future-proofing" before the next disaster, but he will face the same political and bureaucratic challenges that have long stalled meaningful storm protection improvements.

State lawmakers introduce dozens of bills to close or limit public access to government records.

Protesters smashed windows with trash cans and left dozens of businesses damaged in a second night of violence after the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.

Authorities in Baton Rouge say there is a "strong possibility" that the slayings of two black men last week were racially motivated.

Six NASA-backed research subjects who have been living in a Mars-like habitat on a remote Hawaii volcano since January have emerged from isolation.

More than 1 million Americans are waiting for a hearing to see whether they qualify for disability benefits from Social Security. Their average wait will be nearly two years, longer than some of them will live.

All of them have been denied benefits at least once -- in fact, most applications are initially rejected.

But in Social Security's disability program, the outcome of a case often depends on who decides it.

Most of those who complete the appeals process eventually win benefits.

They won't get rich: The average benefit is $1,037 a month, too small to lift a family of two out of poverty. For some, the benefits come too late.

Last year, Social Security's inspector general found there were 7,400 people on waitlists who were actually dead.