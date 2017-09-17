Aging population challenges Wisconsin amid worker shortage - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Aging population challenges Wisconsin amid worker shortage

Posted:
MADISON -

Wisconsin's health care industry is facing challenges from a growing worker shortage.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that as baby boomers retire, there will be more health care consumers. However, the number of workers to provide those services is projected to remain the same.

Analysts predict there'll be almost 52,000 more job openings in the health care and social assistance industries in 2024. Demand is expected to rise for many positions including registered nurses, physical therapists and doctors.

Health care providers say worker shortages will increase costs and limit the number of beds available.

Health care officials say employers are working on long-standing partnerships with universities and colleges to ensure the demand is met.

Some in the industry believe that creating clearer pathways for workers to train into better positions would help attract employees.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.