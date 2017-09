Authorities say a Madison woman whose body was found in the rubble of a house explosion was the victim of a homicide.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's office on Sunday identified the victim as 50-year-old Lee Anne Pirus and said she died from "homicidal firearm trauma" and not from the explosion or fire. Additional tests are being conducted.

The house exploded and caught fire Wednesday. Her body was found Friday morning in the wreckage of the house.

Madison police and fire officials planned a news conference Sunday afternoon.