EXCLUSIVE: Family speaks out after largest child porn case in Portage Co. history

A man behind the largest child pornography case in Portage County history has left his family speechless.

His wife, seeing the evidence with her own eyes, the thousands of pictures and videos on her husband's computer.

Five years later, Christopher Ehlenfeldt, 41, is in prison after being found guilty on several counts in Shawano County. Now, he is set to be sentenced with 29 other child porn charges in October.

"We will be presenting any known statements of the victims in these videos," Portage Co. District Attorney, Louis Molepske, Jr., told Newsline 9 earlier this month.

Ehlenfeldt's wife speaking out saying it was a horrific find.

"I woke him up, we had a big fight about it, he swore up and down that it was nothing," said Ehlenfeldt's ex-wife, Leda Storm.

She told Newsline 9 her husband, at the time, turned her own kids against her.

"I ended up having to tell my kids what really had been going on and my oldest, [he] starts crying and gives me a big hug saying mommy I'm so sorry.," said Storm.

James Ehlenfeldt, son of Christopher Ehlenfeldt said in an exclusive interview that he could never forgive his father for what he did.

"It really sucked to find out that in the end, the time he spent with us and everything he was doing to try and protect us was just another facade so that he didn't get in trouble," said James Ehlenfeldt.

Christopher Ehlenfeldt will be sentenced for his charges in Portage County on October 27th.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.