A security guard for former president's and celebrities has made his way to Wausau, to serve as a church's new pastor.

A block party to kick off a new era for the Central Wisconsin church took place on Sunday.

Face painting, balloon animals, and a BBQ was all on hand before and after the new pastor gave his sermon at Calvary Chapel Wausau.

Pastor Shawn started with the church in April.

"A friend of mine from bible college who was retiring called me and said come on out to Wausau, it's a great city, it's great people, and why don't you come speak for us, and the rest is history," said Shawn Black, Senior pastor of Calvary Chapel Wausau.

The service included music and a live testimony from the new pastor.

Black is a retired law enforcement officer and was also private security for celebrities such as George Clooney.