UPDATE: Packers without both starting offensive tackles for showdown in Atlanta

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
ATLANTA (WAOW) -

UPDATE: NBC reports that Justin McCray will start at right tackle, while Kyle Murphy will start at left tackle.

The Packers will be without both David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga for Sunday night's NFC Championship rematch with the Atlanta Falcons.

Bulaga (ankle) will miss his second straight game after sitting out the season opener last Sunday. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday when he was at home with the flu. Bakhtiari injured his hamstring late in last Sunday's game and was a limited participant in practice last week before being listed as questionable for the game.

Kyle Murphy (right tackle) and undrafted rookie Adam Pankey (left tackle) will start the game in place of the injured veterans.

Murphy started in Bulaga's place for last week's game against the Seahawks, giving up two sacks early on in the game before settling in in the second half. Pankey was just signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday.

With backup offensive linemen Jason Spriggs and Don Barclay both injured, there is no word on who would replace Murphy or Pankey if they were to get injured.

