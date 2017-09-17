DOJ halts review of Milwaukee police after program changes - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

DOJ halts review of Milwaukee police after program changes

Posted:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

The U.S. Department of Justice has halted a review of Milwaukee's police department.

The Justice Department says it is changing a program that once focused on improving trust between police and communities.

The DOJ initiative will now focus instead on helping local law enforcement fight crime.

A department spokeswoman tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that cities such as Milwaukee that were currently under review will be moved into the new version of program.

As a result, those agencies will not get federal help to boost accountability or to implement reforms.

Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn had requested the collaborative reform review in 2015 after federal prosecutors declined to charge a now-fired white officer who fatally shot a black man in Red Arrow Park.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.