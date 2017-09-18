Top US diplomat says closing embassy in Cuba 'under review' - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Top US diplomat says closing embassy in Cuba 'under review'

Posted:

By JOSH LEDERMAN
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) -- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Trump administration is considering closing down the U.S. Embassy in Havana following unexplained incidents that have affected the health of American diplomats.

Tillerson's comments are the strongest indication to date that the United States might mount a major diplomatic response, potentially jeopardizing the historic restart of relations between the U.S. and Cuba. The former foes reopened embassies in Washington and Havana in 2015 after a half-century of estrangement.

Tillerson says, "It's a very serious issue with respect to the harm that certain individuals have suffered."

Some of the 21 medically confirmed U.S. individuals affected -- diplomats and their families -- have permanent hearing loss or concussions, while others suffered nausea, headaches and ear-ringing. Some are struggling with concentration or common word recall.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.