Grand Chute Police identify two arrested in fatal shooting

Two Grand Chute residents are in custody after a person was shot and killed on Sunday.

Police confirm they have arrested 17-year-old Elian Coronado and 19-year-old Trevor Teela. Coronado and Teela are expected to appear in court Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., according to the Outagamie County District Attorney's Office.

Teela is being held on a homicide charge and a drug charge, according to jail records. Coronado is being held on a drug charge and a gun charge.

The Grand Chute and Appleton Police Departments responded to the 600 block of South Olson Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Sunday after a report of someone being shot.

Police found an Appleton man dead from a gunshot wound. The victim's name has not been released.

Police tell Action 2 News the suspects left the scene. One of them returned to the neighborhood.

"A vehicle matching the ATL vehicle pulled up, parked, a gentleman started walking towards the officers where he was taken into custody and then officers did clear the vehicle and make sure it was safe," said Officer Travis Waas, Grand Chute Police.

Police say this is an isolated incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Grand Chute Police say those who wish to remain anonymous can text “GCPD” and a tip to 84741.

