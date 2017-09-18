Police: Explosion suspect to claim victim asked to be killed

Police Chief Mike Koval says he expects Steven Pirus to claim his wife asked him to kill her. Pirus is expected to be in court today to face charges related to the death of his wife, Lea Anne.



Koval spoke with our Madison affiliate, WKOW-TV, Monday morning about the case. Steven Pirus, 59, is in custody. Koval says he shot and killed Lee Ann Pirus weeks or months before he staged the home to blow up last week.



The chief says his investigators will start looking into what prompted Pirus to kill his wife.



"Was it money, was it extra marital affairs? What exactly was going on in the dynamics of this couple?" Koval told 27 News. "[The suspect is] probably going to allege that the wife asked him to do what she couldn't do for herself, but obviously we're trying to nail down and say that's ridiculous because there's nothing to suggest she wanted to take her life."



A criminal complaint would show more details about how and why Pirus set the fire, which would be released if he's charged. Pirus is cooperating with the investigation, according to Chief Koval. There has not been any previous history of domestic violence between the couple, but investigators will be looking into their relationship.



Lee Ann Pirus was a homemaker and didn't have a lot of connections in the community, which is why her death went unnoticed for several weeks, according to Koval.