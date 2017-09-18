2 teens lead authorities on nearly 40-mile chase with stolen SUV

Two teenagers were caught after leading authorities on a chase around Dane County late Sunday night into early Monday morning.



The Dane County Sheriff's Office says deputies tried to pull over a white 2012 Honda CR-V SUV on US 12 near Monona Drive shortly before midnight. The SUV was reported stolen out of city of Monona. The Town of Madison Police Department saw it earlier and tried to stop it as well.



The SUV drove off and went into Stoughton and then eventually went to Madison. The SUV crashed into a parked vehicle on S. Thompson Drive. The driver ran away. A passenger, a16-year-old boy, was arrested at the scene of the crash. The driver, a 15-year-old boy, was arrested at his home.



The sheriff's office says the SUV and other vehicle in the crash had minor damage. Authorities say the chase went 38.8 miles and went on for about 35 minutes. The SUV had reached speeds of 113 miles per hour.