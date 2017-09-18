Milwaukee man accused of offering boys $20 in exchange for oral sex

A Milwaukee man admitted that he offered several young boys if he could perform a sex act on them in exchange for $20, a criminal complaint said.

Scott Allen Lucas, of the 4900 block of West Forest Home Avenue, faces up to 75 years in prison and up to $300,000 in fines if convicted of the three felony child enticement charges detailed in the complaint.

The charging document said Lucas, 59, told a detective during an interview that he offered to give the boys money if they let him perform oral sex on them, explaining that he "wanted something different."

Lucas was arrested the afternoon of Sept. 14, just hours after authorities in three communities -- Milwaukee, West Allis and Elm Grove -- issued alerts about a man in a dark Crown Victoria who was driving around and offering boys money for sex acts.

Frightened parent Jennifer McEelrone told WISN 12 NEWS that her 11-year-old son was approached as he rode his scooter near Manitoba Park near South 49th and West Manitoba streets in Milwaukee.

"A man in a Crown Victoria, black, with dark tinted windows, pulled over and asked him if he could give him $20 for him to touch my son," she recalled.

The boy raced home and told his mom what happened. McElrone called police and learned that a similar incident occurred about an hour earlier and blocks away at South 60th Street and West Oklahoma Avenue.

The third incident detailed in the criminal complaint occurred near the 8700 block of West Greenfield Avenue.

When he was pulled over on the 700 block of North 29th Street on Thursday afternoon, he had a .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun partially concealed underneath the driver's seat of his vehicle, the complaint said. Lucas does not have a Wisconsin concealed carry permit, the complaint said.