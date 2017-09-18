Authorities investigating 'suspicious' death in Adams Co.

A body has been found in Adams County, according to Sheriff Sam Wollin.

It was found by a property owner on County Highway M in Adams Monday morning. Officials are calling the death suspicious and say the person had been dead for some time. Wollin said that due to the nature of the scene, they have not yet been able to identify the body.

There are currently 2 missing persons cases in the county, but authorities wouldn't say if the body was related to either case.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

No other information was immediately released.

Authorities aren't saying if the body is that of a man or a woman.