Adams Co. man still missing after a week

The search continues for a missing man in Adams County. Issac V. Salinas was last seen on Sept. 11.

Family and friends say he is a fun, loving person and they just want him home.

Salina's cousin said the past week has been very tough.

"We just want answers, we're trying to make sense of this," said Jocko Rude, Salinas' cousin. "It's really tough on everybody but there's not really much we can do, just pray for the best."

Adams Co. Sheriff's Department told Newsline 9 the 33-year-old was last seen at his home.

The family as well as the sheriff's department are doing all they can to find Salinas.

"We've personally gone to people's houses, we've called people's phones, we're showing up at doors, we're doing what we can," said Rude.

Officials said they don't have any information indicating he is in danger but the family said this isn't like his cousin to go missing.

"His mom put a post on Facebook and more days passed by and it's like okay where's Isaac, this is not like Isaac," said Rude. "He's in constant contact with the family, especially his mom."

The Adams Co. Sheriff's Department is asking anyone who sees or hears from Salinas to contact them at 608-339-3304.