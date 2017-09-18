23 year old woman remembered after fatal Marathon Co. crash

Family and friends choose to remember Tabitha Kieliszewski in a positive manner after a fatal crash on Friday.

Tabitha, her fiance, and their 3-month-old son collided into another car on state Hwy. 34 and County Rd. DB.

Savanna Sargent, Tabitha's older sister, said she always brought positivity to any situation.

"She always said to just keep on going," said Sargent.

Sargent lost her 9 month son to a liver disease in February 2017, and said her little sister helped her through it all.

"She said just think about the happy times and memories and celebrate their life," said Sargent looking at her daughter.

She said they will carry on Tabitha's memory by celebrating their 23-years of life.

Tabitha worked at an assisted living home, and Sargent explains how all she wanted to do is help people.

"She would put other people before herself," said Sargent. "I hope to keep that part of her alive."

Sargent hopes to follow her little sister's footsteps by becoming a nurse like she once wished to do.

"She'll be looking down and go hey that's my sister," said Sargent smiling.

Both Ian and his son are home recovering and spending time with family.

The crash is still under investigation. The woman in the other car had minor conditions.