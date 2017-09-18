Hurricane Maria now "potentially catastrophic" category 5

Forecasters expect "potentially catastrophic" Category 5 Hurricane Maria to move near Dominica in the next few hours and approach Puerto Rico by Tuesday night.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Monday evening that the storm with 160 mph (260 kph) winds may continue to strengthen during the night.

Dangerous storm surge is expected to accompany Maria, raising water levels by 6 to 9 feet (2 to 3 meters) as it moves across the Leeward Islands and British Virgin Islands.

A private Catholic university in Florida has chartered a plane to fly students out of the Caribbean island of St. Croix as it braces for Hurricane Maria.

A news release from Barry University says students, faculty, staff and family members connected to the school's Physician Assistant Program were being flown to Miami on Monday. A few pets were also taken on the flight.

The 72 evacuees will be staying in residence halls at the school's Miami Shores campus.

Adding to the problem, forecasters say dangerous surf and rip currents from Hurricane Jose are expected to continue along the U.S. East Coast.

The Category 1 storm with 75 mph (120 kph) winds is about 230 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.